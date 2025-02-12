Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,194 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average volume of 8,170 call options.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INVZ opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.30 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,805,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 810,731 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 735,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 188,876 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.