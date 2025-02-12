Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $180.99, but opened at $170.49. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $176.04, with a volume of 233,297 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after purchasing an additional 459,990 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.98.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

