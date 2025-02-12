International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $24,327,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $4,870,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IP opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

