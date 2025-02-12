Investors Purchase High Volume of Fortrea Put Options (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,472 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 234% compared to the average daily volume of 1,639 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fortrea by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Fortrea by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 185,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fortrea by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FTRE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W cut Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Fortrea Price Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fortrea has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

