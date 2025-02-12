Investors Purchase Large Volume of Aurora Innovation Call Options (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,978 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 122% compared to the typical volume of 8,557 call options.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,535.68. This trade represents a 94.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,459. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.