iRobot Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,949 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 193% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,399 call options.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iRobot by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 96.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

iRobot Stock Up 5.2 %

IRBT stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. iRobot has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

