Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,869,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $4,066,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 50,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

