JB Capital LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 755,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,996,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

