Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $89.13 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,061,494 shares of company stock worth $90,587,400. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,609,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,562,000 after buying an additional 179,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after buying an additional 141,880 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

