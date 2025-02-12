JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 467 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
FLDR opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF
The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.
