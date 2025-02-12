JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 6.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,932,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,268,000 after purchasing an additional 400,769 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $278.55. The firm has a market cap of $774.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

