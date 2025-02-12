Julie A. Barr Buys 24 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr bought 24 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 628 ($7.82) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($187.67).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Price Performance

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 635 ($7.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 604.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 622.43. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 513 ($6.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 686 ($8.54).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.