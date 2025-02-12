Kathryn Mecklenburgh Purchases 10 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 10 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,601 ($19.94) per share, with a total value of £160.10 ($199.35).

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Price Performance

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,624 ($20.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. Softcat plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,415 ($17.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,855 ($23.10). The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,533.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,565.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.92) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,457.50 ($18.15).

About Softcat

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.