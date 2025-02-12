Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Outperform

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after buying an additional 142,597 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

