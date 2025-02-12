LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Trading Up 4.9% Following Strong Earnings

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $107.85 and last traded at $106.99. Approximately 88,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 233,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 546,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,515,000 after buying an additional 172,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 26.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.44.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

