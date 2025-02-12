Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Outlook for CGEM FY2024 Earnings

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.42). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

CGEM opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Cullinan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $571.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.16.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,957.60. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $99,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,590.50. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,582 shares of company stock worth $246,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.