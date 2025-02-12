Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Outlook for CMPX FY2024 Earnings

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPX. Leerink Partners cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 356,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

