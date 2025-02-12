Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of RAPT FY2024 Earnings

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,316,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 244.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.