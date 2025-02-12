Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 164 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

