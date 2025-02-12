Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $142.77, but opened at $147.51. Leidos shares last traded at $137.70, with a volume of 352,022 shares.

The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Leidos by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Leidos by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 51.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after buying an additional 283,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

