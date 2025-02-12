Leo Wealth LLC Sells 361 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after acquiring an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3,352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after purchasing an additional 113,203 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $719.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $725.01.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total value of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,018,473.83. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total value of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,735 shares of company stock valued at $475,285,232. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.