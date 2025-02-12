Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.23. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

