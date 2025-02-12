Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $239.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $222.73 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,865,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $14,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 38.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 181,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,508,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

