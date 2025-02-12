Loop Capital Downgrades Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) to Hold

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. Atkore has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $315,282.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,757.55. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,599,200. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Atkore by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

