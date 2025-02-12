Louise George Purchases 100,000 Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Louise George bought 100,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £148,000 ($184,285.89).

Franchise Brands Price Performance

LON FRAN opened at GBX 149 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. Franchise Brands plc has a 1 year low of GBX 131 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of £286.62 million, a PE ratio of 3,725.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.68.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

