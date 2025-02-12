Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $666.75 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

