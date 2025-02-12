LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $362.57 and last traded at $363.01. Approximately 172,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 583,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.14.

Specifically, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 805,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,930,000 after purchasing an additional 650,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 27.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after purchasing an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

