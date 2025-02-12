MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $122.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,564 shares in the company, valued at $912,855.48. This trade represents a 17.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,181 shares of company stock worth $24,605,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

