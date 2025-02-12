Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.26. 674,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,103,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Specifically, CFO David Day sold 39,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,120. This trade represents a 7.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,580. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,917,754.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,643.20. The trade was a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 337.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Magnite by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

