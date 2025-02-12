Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance
Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 260,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
