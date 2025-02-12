Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 260,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

