Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.60) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 725,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 123,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 113,328 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

