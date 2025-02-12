Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) Insider David Cather Purchases 500,000 Shares

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) insider David Cather bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,355.25).

Metals Exploration Stock Up 5.9 %

Metals Exploration stock opened at GBX 6.09 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Metals Exploration plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.94 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £105.34 million, a P/E ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Featured Stories

Metals Exploration Plc is a gold producer in the Philippines. It is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold Project located in the Northern Philippines.

