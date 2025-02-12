Michael Lindsell Buys 45 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 45 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £842.71 ($1,049.32) per share, for a total transaction of £37,921.95 ($47,219.46).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £822.40 ($1,024.03) per share, with a total value of £41,120 ($51,201.59).

On Friday, January 17th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £817.53 ($1,017.97) per share, for a total transaction of £40,876.50 ($50,898.39).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £807.60 ($1,005.60) per share, with a total value of £40,380 ($50,280.16).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 40 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £734.44 ($914.51) per share, for a total transaction of £29,377.60 ($36,580.25).

On Friday, December 6th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £738 ($918.94) per share, for a total transaction of £36,900 ($45,946.96).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:LTI opened at GBX 847.47 ($10.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 799.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 776.43. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 692 ($8.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 903.12 ($11.25). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust ( LON:LTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 2,484 ($30.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 70.02%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

