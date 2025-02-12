MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $421.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as low as $329.05 and last traded at $331.01. 3,559,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,253,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.62.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,050 shares of company stock worth $9,689,930 in the last 90 days. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.