MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MFIC opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.48. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 33.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 18.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

