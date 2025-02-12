Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,718 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.73 and a 200 day moving average of $174.92. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

