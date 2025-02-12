Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 9,981 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in News by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

