Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,043.58. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $70,560.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,006.59. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,086. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

