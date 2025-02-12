Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $915,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 2.5 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.