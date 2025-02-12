Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 7,980.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $112.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

Revvity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

