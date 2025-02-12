Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.