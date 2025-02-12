Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,624.56. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This represents a 3.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

