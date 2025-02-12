Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,282 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in MarketAxess by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at $150,438,302.43. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $195.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

