Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,489 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 640.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 90,981 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1,509.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,889,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Invesco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

