Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,525 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,178,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,577,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,699,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Allegion by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,904,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,581,000 after buying an additional 232,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,063,000 after buying an additional 823,874 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

