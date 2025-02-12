Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 152,868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,767 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 82,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

