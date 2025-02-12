Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

WEX stock opened at $155.25 on Monday. WEX has a 12-month low of $146.03 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average of $185.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

