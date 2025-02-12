Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of MBLY opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.26. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 49.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,217 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,804,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 768,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

