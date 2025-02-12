Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,202,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,792,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,727,000 after buying an additional 681,757 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $21,754,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 131.1% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 149.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 376,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

