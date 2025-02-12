Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Purchases 12 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of £153 ($190.51).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Mike Powell purchased 12 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £143.52 ($178.71).

Mondi Stock Performance

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,238 ($15.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,197.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,325.34. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,618 ($20.15).

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

